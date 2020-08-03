TVA releases statement on firing by President Trump of board chair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority released the following statement following President Donald Trump’s firing of the agency’s chair, Skip Thompson.

“We understand and support today’s Executive Order. We want to ensure that U.S. employees have good opportunities through our employment and supply chain practices. We look forward to working with the White House, continuing a dialogue and supporting future policies in this direction.

“All TVA employees are U.S. based citizens. All jobs related to TVA’s Information Technology department must be performed by in the U.S. by individuals who may legally work in this country.

TVA’s mission of service is as relevant today as it was nearly 90 years ago when it was created…to serve the people of the Tennessee Valley to make life better. Collectively, our 10,000 employees across seven states are committed – each and every day – to improving the quality of life for the 10 million people we serve.

“As a federal corporation, TVA’s Board members serve at the pleasure of the President. The Board’s by-laws allow for the Board to continue its oversight function with the loss of one or more of its members.

“TVA’s mission and operations are driven by the TVA Act. This congressional statute mandates providing reliable energy at the lowest reasonable cost; managing natural resources responsibly; and promoting economic development. In its 2019 fiscal year alone, TVA reliably supplied more than 158 trillion kilowatt-hours of energy, 54% of which came from carbon-free sources; effectively managed the 653-mile Tennessee River system while preventing more than $1 billion in flood damage; and help attract or retain more than 66,000 jobs and almost $9 billion in capital investment to the Tennessee Valley.”

Thompson of Decatur, Ala., is the president and CEO of Corporate Billing, a subsidiary of National Bank of Commerce, Birmingham, Ala. Previously, he served as the president and CEO of both First American Bank in Decatur and First Commercial Bank in Huntsville, Ala., as well as serving on the board of Decatur Utilities. His term was to have expired on May 18, 2021.

LATEST STORIES