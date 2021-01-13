TVA releases video of Kingston Fossil Plant stacks inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority released a jaw-dropping video of inspectors scaling the Kingston Fossil Plant chimney stacks.

The inspectors scaled each of the 1,000-feet tall stacks last month; making marks on the stacks, collecting samples and taking photos.

Both of Kingston’s stacks originally carried flue gas before scrubbers were installed back in 2010.

Now, the units share a 400-foot concrete chimney with two fiberglass reinforced plastic liners. But the 1,000-feet stacks can still be used if needed.