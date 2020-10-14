TVA renews commitment to preserving American jobs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority, in compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order on H-1B workers, is returning workers to their place in the government utility.

That was the message delivered Wednesday at the TVA offices. TVA hosted a briefing alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other state officials to discuss employment within the authority.

“It means a lot to me that the president of the United States cared enough about a very small group of folks but it had a national impact,” Rep. Tim Burchett said. “TVA serves the region and several states … so it can be very crucial to what’s going on in our country.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter