TVA renews commitment to preserving American jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority, in compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order on H-1B workers, is returning workers to their place in the government utility.

That was the message delivered Wednesday at the TVA offices. TVA hosted a briefing alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other state officials to discuss employment within the authority.

“It means a lot to me that the president of the United States cared enough about a very small group of folks but it had a national impact,” Rep. Tim Burchett said. “TVA serves the region and several states … so it can be very crucial to what’s going on in our country.”