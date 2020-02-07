TVA: Residents along waterways should monitor fluctuating levels through weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has been closely monitoring the impacts of Thursday’s heavy rainfall in the region and advises people to expect levels at tributary dam reservoirs to continue rising due to floods.
The TVA also said Friday it is using tributary dams to store water, which provides flood protection downstream on the main stem of the Tennessee River.
The river crested in the Knoxville area Thursday night at 816.43 feet and should crest Friday evening in Chattanooga.
The TVA is reminding those living along the waterways to be aware of fluctuating water levels throughout the weekend.
