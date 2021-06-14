TVA seeking additional input on proposed Rockwood marina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is extending the timeframe for the public to comment on a proposal to develop a nearly 45-acre marina on Watts Bar Lake in Rockwood. The proposal states the public utility would deed over nearly 10 acres to the city of Rockwood to allow for the commercial marina and a campground to be built.

The proposed marina and campground off Pumphouse Road would be managed by Blue Ridge Development, LLC. TVA would also have to execute a commercial recreation easement and issue a Section 26a permit for construction on the shoreline as part of the proposal. TVA is conducting an environmental assessment to consider the potential environmental impacts of the proposed project.

The deadline for the public to comment on the environmental assessment draft has been extended through July 9. Any comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and will be available for public inspection. Written comments should be sent to Elizabeth Smith, NEPA Specialist, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B, Knoxville, TN 37902 or by email to esmith14@tva.gov.