TVA seeks input on conducting environmental study for proposed Clinch River Nuclear site

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public comment on a proposal to conduct an environmental study for an advanced nuclear reactor technology park at the Clinch River Nuclear Site in Roane County.

Its the next step in a proposal winding its way slowly through regulatory processes.

The park would contain one or more advanced nuclear reactors with a cumulative electrical output not to exceed 800 megawatts. TVA plans to evaluate a variety of alternatives, including a no-action alternative.

TVA is asking for public comments to identify potential alternatives, information, and analysis relevant to the construction, operation, and decommissioning of such a park. Comments must be received or postmarked by March 19.

Comments may be submitted in writing to J. Taylor Cates, NEPA Specialist, 1101 Market Street, BR 2C-C, Chattanooga, TN 37402; online at https://www.tva.com/nepa; or by email to nepa@tva.gov. Please note that due to COVID-19 teleworking restrictions, electronic submission of comments is encouraged to ensure timely review and consideration.

All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.

TVA will host a virtual open house on March 1, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Detailed information is available at www.tva.com/nepa.