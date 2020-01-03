TVA spilling excess water along Tennessee River dams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Because of expected rain over the next few days, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Thursday it is spilling excess water at dams along the Tennessee River.

Among those dams include the Fort Loudoun Dam, Watts Bar Dam and Chickamauga Dam in Chattanooga.

The TVA also saying it will be storing water in tributary dams to reduce flood levels downstream.

In certain locations, the TVA said, the river level is already above flood stage.

