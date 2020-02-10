TVA talks rain response for region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority said Monday it is expecting another wet week that will see heavy runoff in the region’s waterways.

The TVA has been closely monitoring the waterways since last week’s heavy rainfall, with fluctuating river levels through the weekend.

In response to the heavy rainfall, the TVA says it is storing “as much water as possible” in tributary lakes. This is in order to help reduce river levels below the dams.

On Monday, the TVA sharing that people should expect tributary lakes to continue rising – with some cases above summer pool level.

Locations along the mainstem Tennesse River are also expected to remain elevated throughout the week. The flows will also likely be increased, the TVA said, to pass a large amount of runoff expected.

We're expecting another wet week, 3-6 in. of rainfall in the latest forecasts. Due to rainfall on top of already wet ground, we will see some heavy runoff. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/xyMMDexWze — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) February 10, 2020

LATEST STORIES