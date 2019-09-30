TVA uncovers construction waste at Kingston plant site to be used as landfill

SOURCE: TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority unearthed building materials, including asbestos, at its Kingston Fossil Plant site on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the midst of building a landfill.

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority will have to dispose of decades-old building materials, including asbestos, after clearing land to be used as a landfill expansion at the Kingston Fossil Plant.

The utility said Monday it unearthed charred wood, metal, wiring, cables, and other construction-related debris from what appears to be a scarp material or burn pit area on the property. Glass, possibly from when the land was privately owned, was also found.

“Decades ago, disposal of such materials by burning and burial was common practice during initial construction or post-construction at industrial sites,” TVA said in a news release.

TVA said it will dispose of the materials. Additional abatement for the asbestos will be required before its removal to an approved landfill.

TVA said it will dispose of the waste according to standard regulatory and permit requirements.