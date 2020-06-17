TVA withdraws permit applications for coal ash storage at Bull Run

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has withdrawn permit applications to store coal ash at the Bull Run power plant in Anderson County.

A TVA release said Wednesday it has informed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation about the decision to withdraw.

TVA purchased 200 acres of property next to the coal-fired power plant and first began the permit application process in 2013 under the assumption long-term electricity production at Bull Run would necessitate the need for a new landfill for Bull Run coal ash storage. The TVA Board voted last year, however, to close the Bull Run plant in 2023.

“We are thoroughly studying the environment at Bull Run, and we haven’t made any decisions about the future of coal ash stored there,” said Scott Turnbow, TVA’s vice president for Civil Projects. “We aren’t certain if a new landfill will be necessary, so it makes sense to withdraw our applications until we determine the need.”

The proposed site would hold around 8-9 million cubic yards of ash and would force a stream to be rerouted.

“We may pursue a new landfill if the need for that landfill can be determined with certainty,” Turnbow said. “We will engage with TDEC and other regulators as necessary for any permits or permit modifications once those decisions about coal ash storage are made.”

Officials will now determine the what to do with the existing coal ash at the Bull Run plant site.

TVA leaders announced a two-year study last June to determine the future of the Bull Run plant after its 2023 closure.

More information on those studies can be found here.

