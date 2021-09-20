Two arrested following McMinn county shooting that left one woman dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are in custody following the Saturday shooting in the Mt. Verd community that left one woman dead and one man injured.

Esau C. Kelly, 24, of Ooltewah is charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree. Melissa K. Pueirtt, 45, of Etowah, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in the second degree. Both are being held in the McMinn County Jail: Kelly has a bond of $350,000 and Preuitt’s bond is $10,000.

According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, officers responded to a residence on County Road 202 to a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found Mary Denis Dalton, 54, found dead. The other victim, Jonathan Burger, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It appears that a group of 2-3 people who were having a dispute with the victims came to the residence sometime after 8 PM,” said Sheriff Guy. “At least one member of the other party apparently produced a firearm and fired the shots that killed Ms. Dalton and injured Mr. Burger.”

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the investigation is continuing.