KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two suspects were arrested overnight after a police pursuit that ended in a crash in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD says just before midnight Thursday, officers attempted to stop a car along Woodland Avenue because they knew the car belonged to an aggravated assault suspect. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop for police and led officers on a brief pursuit until the car crashed into a utility pole on Central Avenue at Broadway. No other cars were involved and no injuries were reported from the crash.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Jason Lewis, ran from the car after the crash but was apprehended by police officers. Lewis had two outstanding warrants for violation of probation on previous aggravated burglary charges and Lewis garnered additional charges related to the pursuit. The car’s owner, identified as aggravated assault suspect 50-year-old Nina Scruggs, was later located by officers during their investigation.

Officers later took her into custody without incident at an apartment on Armstrong Avenue.