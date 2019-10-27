Two arrested in traffic stop for simple drug possession

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- A Monroe County Deputy pulled over a silver Ford Explorer just around 1:30 Saturday morning for failing to say in travel lane.

Police say the driver was traveling on State Highway 11 towards Sweetwater.

During the traffic stop the deputy asked the driver, identified as Ronald DeMarcus Kyker to exit the Explorer.

Officials say when Kyker was getting out of the SUV the deputy noticed syringes laying next to the driver’s seat. Kyker then allowed the deputy to search the car.

During the search police found 55 capsules believed to be Gabapentin and one capsule believed to be Lyrica. During the search official’s say they found a pill of what appears to be Methadone on Kyker.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was requested and the trooper placed Kyker under arrest for driving under the influence and other traffic violations.

His passenger Summer Danielle Hayes was also arrested for simple possession of the Gabapentin and Lyrica.