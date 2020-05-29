Two Blount County men charged with burglary of Walland Center

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Blount County men have been arrested in connection with the Monday night burglary and vandalism of a Walland business, according to Blount County Sheriff James Berrong.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged Curtis Lynn Woody, 52, of Longhollow Road with burglary of a business and vandalism. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for forgery and three warrants for failure to appear in court on earlier charges.

Woody is being held without bond on the warrants, and bonds totaling $10,000 on the new charges pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. June 3.

David Dewayne Drinnen, also of Long Hollow Road, Maryville is charged with burglary of a business and vandalism. He was released Thursday on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. June 3.

They are charged with the burglary of the Walland Center on East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Walland, the Sheriff’s Office said. The front glass door of the business had been shattered and items were missing.

Both men were arrested at their residence on Long Hollow Road. Woody was taken into custody Tuesday, and Drinnen was arrested Thursday.

Investigators have continued to follow leads and were able to recover multiple stolen items in Woody’s home and from a pond behind the residence belonging to Woody and Drinnen on Long Hollow Road.

Investigators are continuing their investigation.

