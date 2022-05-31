KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has released a summary of boating-related incidents that occurred over Memorial Day weekend across the state, including two fatalities.

TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron confirmed two deaths on Tennessee waterways over the holiday weekend, marking the 11th and 12th boating-related fatalities in the state this year.

Samantha Jo Hess, 23, was killed after a deck boat and personal watercraft collided on South Holston Lake around 6 p.m. Monday. The body of Madison Taylor, 19, was recovered from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday after she jumped into the water from a boat Monday afternoon and never resurfaced.

Both fatalities remain under investigation.

Two serious injury incidents and one property damage incident were also reported by the TWRA.

In all, 25 boating under the influence charges were issued over the holiday weekend.

National Safe Boating Week took place ahead of Memorial Day Weekend as state and local agencies aim to reduce danger on the water by sharing safety tips with swimmers and boaters as the summer boating season begins.