Two dead after a small plane crash that left Knoxville

ASHEBORO, NC. (WATE)- Authorities have found the wreckage of a small plane that disappeared in North Carolina Friday Night.

First responders say the pilot and a pilot-in-training were found dead.

Officials WATE spoke with say the two occupants were not from Knoxville but were on their way home. The single-engine four-seat plane took off from Knoxville Downtown Island airport.

The plane went passed Asheboro Regional Airport while on an approach to land and flew past the tree line and out of sight.

The search has been going since Friday night, and the wreckage was found two and half miles from the airport in a heavily wooded area on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is Investigating the Cause of the Crash.