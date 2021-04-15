Two East Emory Road crashes lead to seven people transported to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department said two separate crashes on East Emory Road led to seven people being transported to the hospital Thursday morning.

Around noon, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Emory Road at Cedarcrest Road in which three people were injured. They were transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

The crash came roughly four hours after Rural Metro responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Emory Road at Foxglen Boulevard, less than seven miles east from the Cedarcrest Road crash.

A driver was trapped in the wreckage of the Foxglen Boulevard crash and had to extricated before they were transported to the hospital in what appeared to be critical condition, according to the department. Three other occupants were injured, but were transported by family to the hospital.