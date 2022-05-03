KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men with a long history in law enforcement are ready to serve as sheriffs for their respective counties.

James “Jimmy” Davis II of Loudon County and Chad Mullins of Hamblen County will both become sheriffs barring any write-in candidates between now and the general election.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election in Loudon County reveal James “Jimmy” Davis II won the sheriff’s race over Paul Curtis and Marty Ward. Davis earned 255 more votes than Curtis, who came in second, while Ward finished third.

For Davis, his win hasn’t really set in yet and it’s been a long campaign.

“Five hundred, twenty-one days and we’ve had a lot of support along the way,” Davis said. “Some bumps in the road….and we persevered.”

Davis was the only candidate on the ballot in the sheriff race currently employed with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and has served with them for about 28 years. He started in Loudon County as a volunteer deputy when he was 23 years old.

He said, “I’m excited to get back to work and to continue to serve Loudon County which I’ve done for 28 years and I’m very blessed and thankful for the citizens of Loudon County that have entrusted me with that position.”

In Hamblen County, it was a three-way race to replace outgoing Sheriff Esco Jarnigan.

Chad Mullins, Todd Davidson, and Dwayne Collins were on the ballot but Mullins came out the winner.

Mullins won with 45.42% (3,861 votes), while Davidson earned 41.92% (3,564 votes) and Collins earned 12.66% (1,076 votes).

Mullins wants to keep the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office moving forward.

“We’re working really hard in Hamblen County on drugs. We’re trying to get more employees. We’re having a hard time with the jail getting employees and trying to get more people to the sheriff’s department so we can get qualified officers,” he said.

Mullins has served 26 years with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.

He added, “I know all these guys and girls and have a good working relationship with them. And I think it’ll be a smooth, easy transition with the employees.”