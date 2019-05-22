Two fatalities in single-vehicle Knox County crash

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that resulted in two fatalities early Wednesday morning.
The single-vehicle crash was reported on E. Emory Road at Bell Road just after 7 a.m.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Bryce Collier, 19, and Cameron Smith, 20 were both killed.
Rural Metro says both people in the car were partially ejected when the car hit a tree, causing part of the roof to peel back. The car came to a rest on its side.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.