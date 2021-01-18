Two killed in East Knoxville lounge shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed early Monday at an East Knoxville lounge.

Officers responded to the Mag Lounge at 2658 E. Magnolia Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. One male gunshot victim was found in the parking lot and transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A second gunshot victim was pronounced dead after arriving at Fort Sanders Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

An investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit is underway. 2658 E. Magnolia Avenue. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call investigators at 865-215-7021 or email violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.