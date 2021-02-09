Two Knoxville companies volunteer to replace wiring stolen from Gibbs ballpark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Knoxville companies plan to donate time, supplies and labor to replace and repair almost $30,000 worth of theft and vandalism that occurred at Gibbs Ruritan Park late last year.

In December, Knox County Parks and Recreation crews discovered that thieves stripped the wiring from the ball fields at Gibbs and East Knox parks. The department estimated it would cost more than $50,000 to fix the damage at both parks.

In a letter to Knox County leaders, officials with Progression Electric and Irby Electric said they would like to fix the damage at the Gibbs park, “to ensure that we have a functioning facility for our kids in the community to enjoy the sports they love.”

The total donation? Roughly $28,750.

An empty electrical box is shown at Gibbs Ruritan Park on Thursday, Dec. 10.





“It was really disappointing for something like this to happen in a year that’s already been so frustrating for so many,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “The reason Know County is the best place in the world to live and raise a family. Our people and contributions like this prove how true that is.”

Jay Wise, project manager with Progression, said they were all more than happy to help.

“We’re just trying to help our community out and do what’s right,” Wise added. “We have most of the stuff here and it won’t take long because we’re ready to go.”

The Knox County Commission is expected to formally accept the proposal later this month.