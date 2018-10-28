Two Knoxville men charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape
KNOXVILLE (WATE) - Two Knoxville men were arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape October 23 after they allegedly forced a woman into an apartment and raped her.
According to reports, David Barbee and Torrian Watkins confronted the victim in the 4600 block of Joe Lewis Road.
According to reports, Barbee and Torrian forced the victim into the apartment, forcefully removed the victim's clothes and raped her.
Both Barbee and Torrian were arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape.
They will be in court on November 7 for a preliminary hearing.
