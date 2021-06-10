Two Knoxville men say they pulled a man to safety after a bad car accident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men are being called heroes on social media after they say they jumped into action when they witnessed a car accident earlier this week.

The wreck happened around 11:38 on the morning of June 7 at the intersection of Northshore and Kroger Park drive.

According to the accident report, two vehicles passed through the intersection at the same time. One vehicle was trying to make a left turn when another vehicle pulled in front of it. The crash caused one of the vehicles to flip over completely.

That’s where Richard Eubanks and Gabriel Munguia say they jumped into action.

“We were coming back down the intersection here and as soon as we went through the red light, we heard a wreck and just happened to look in the rearview and see it and it was terrible, terrible. Worst wreck I’ve ever seen in my life,” Eubanks said.

Both men say they ran over to the vehicle that was flipped and checked to see if the driver was okay. They say the person inside was trapped in the car, hanging upside down.

“I had to bust the drivers side window out to drag him out. So right after he did that, I released his legs and dragged his legs out through the window and that’s how we got him out,” they said.

They say shortly after they got the driver out, paramedics arrived.

“We were happy to do it. We’d do it again tomorrow,” they said.

Knoxville Police says both drivers involved in the crash survived. They were checked by EMS at the scene and refused further medical treatment. We did reach out to the driver who the two men say they pulled out. We have not heard back at this time.