KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kids Baking Championship on the Food Network is in the middle of its 10th season and two of this season contestants also happen to call East Tennessee home.

Sarah Patel and Nadya Alborz are both from the Knoxville metro area and were both 10 years old at the time the competitive baking show was filmed. Now both 11, they said they’ve been fans of the show since day one.

“I’ve been watching since season one, it’s been my favorite show since forever,” said Nadya Alborz. “I was super excited to be part of the show and I had been watching it since season one,” added Sarah Patel.

The tween bakers spoke about the moment they realized their sweet dreams would become a reality.

“When I got on, it was probably the biggest shock of my life,” said Alborz. “I was like, ‘oh my gosh, this is insane!'”

Patel and Alborz both baking their little hearts out in front of judges, Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli, faces they had come to know and love on their favorite channel.

“It was so cool to meet them in real life,” said Patel. “I’ve seen them on TV, but to actually get to meet them was amazing.”

As the time ticks by in this tenth season just like it does in their kitchen challenges, they’re having fun watching it back, hoping to encourage other kids to chase their dreams.

“You can always do it, there’s going to be moments where you feel like you just can’t, but you just have to be strong and remember to start again,” said Patel. “You can make it through anything.”

“There might be something amazing in store for you and you don’t want to give up on that,” said Alborz. “I think it’s really important to follow your dreams and, yeah, don’t give up.”

Outside of the show, Patel said she bakes for first responders and healthcare workers in the area to thank them for all their work. Alborz said she runs her own baking business called ‘Sprinkle It.’

Photo courtesy of The Food Network.

New episodes of Kids Baking Championship airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on the Food Network. The winner will win $25,000.