Two men arrested after drug bust at Lenoir City home

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men were arrested Tuesday after a multi-agency drug bust in a Lenoir City home, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office saying Tuesday night that Eric Andre Stegall and Ivan Enrique Melian are facing multiple charges related to the morning raid of the suspected drug house.

LCSO said the morning raid of the suspected drug house, located on Riverview Road, was the result of a “lengthy investigation” by agents with the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force, consisting of agents from the 9th District Attorney General’s Office, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the Lenoir City Police Department and the Loudon Police Department.

Law enforcement had received tips and several complaints from residents in the area of activity that was likely drug-related. Those tips led to the investigation by the 9th DTF (Drug Task Force), according to LCSO.

Stegall was charged with Resisting Arrest. Melian was charged with Resisting Arrest, Simple Possession of Schedule VI Narcotics and Tampering with Evidence.

LCSO also said it encourages the community to be observant and to alert law enforcement of things that seem unusual or illegal. If you have a tip concerning illegal drug activity, you are encouraged to report it to the anonymous drug hotline at (865) 988-DRUG.

