KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men taken into police custody after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Knoxville on Thursday.

A Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to the area of Ben Hur Avenue and Kenner Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 3 for a report of shots being fired.

A man was shot in the leg while driving on Kenner Avenue. The victim told investigators they did not see who hit him and was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Responding officers spotted three individuals fleeing the area on foot. The individuals were later identified as Eric Myers, Jamar Puckett and Michael Burnett.

A handgun was found on the ground where Myers was captured. He was found in possession of cocaine and had an outstanding warrant for juvenile contempt of court. He was taken into custody for the warrant, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and simple possession.

Another gun was found where Puckett was captured. He was taken into police custody for convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest and also had outstanding warrants for two separate failure to appear charges.

Burnett was cited for simple possession and evading arrest.

No charges have been filed in reference to the shooting at this time.