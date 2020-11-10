Two Morristown residents face counterfeiting, theft charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing counterfeiting and theft charges after police say they were found in a stolen car with sheets of uncut sheets of counterfeit $10 and $20 bills.

Morristown police on Monday arrested Justin Easton, 35, and Jessica Miller, 23, both of Morristown. The two were found in a vehicle reported stolen from East Tennessee Nissan. The Police Department says they have seen an increase in reports of counterfeit bills, specially $10 and $20 denominations, in recent weeks.

Easton and Miller were charged with theft of property for the vehicle and criminal simulation. They were taken to the Hamblen County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

WATE 6 Storm Weather School