Two Morristown residents face counterfeiting, theft charges

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing counterfeiting and theft charges after police say they were found in a stolen car with sheets of uncut sheets of counterfeit $10 and $20 bills.
Morristown police on Monday arrested Justin Easton, 35, and Jessica Miller, 23, both of Morristown. The two were found in a vehicle reported stolen from East Tennessee Nissan. The Police Department says they have seen an increase in reports of counterfeit bills, specially $10 and $20 denominations, in recent weeks.
Easton and Miller were charged with theft of property for the vehicle and criminal simulation. They were taken to the Hamblen County Jail.
