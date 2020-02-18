Two murals approved for Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two new murals are now planned for downtown Sevierville.

The planning commission approving two requests at their last meeting. This only a short time after new regulations were put into place to allow public displays of art in the city.

The first mural approved is a 14-foot tall monarch butterfly on the side of the Arts in Common gallery off of Bruce Street.

Artists hope to start on the piece in late March or early April.

The second mural is planned a block away, on a storage building that can be seen from the Sevierville Gazebo on Bruce Street.

It’s a mural of the Old Red’s Cafe featuring a portrait of young Dolly Parton.

Work is set to begin in late May or early June.

The commission’s approval also includes a maintenance plan to make sure both murals are kept in good condition.