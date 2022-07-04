KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people, under the ages of 18, are injured after colliding with a boat while tubing Monday at the Holder Branch area of Fort Loudoun Lake.

Frank Talo, 49, was on a watercraft towing the tubers on Fort Loudoun Lake, near Sailboat Cove, when the incident happened, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA explained later that the tubers had been flung into a parked pontoon boat at around 1:20 p.m. One of the injured victims was knocked unconscious.

Knox County Rescue Water Team and Rural Metro Fire reported that the tubers had serious injuries and were transported to the UT Medical Center.

Both were wearing life jackets during the incident.

“The scene has been turned over to TWRA,” Knox County Rescue tweeted.

Knoxville County Rescue wanted to remind the community about safety measures when boating. “Life jackets save lives! Please remember to wear a coast guard approved life jacket when in and around the water.”