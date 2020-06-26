Two people face attempted murder, assault charges in Oak Ridge shooting

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated assault after a shooting in the Scarboro community on Thursday.

Oak Ridge Police were called around 8:30 p.m. to South Dillard Avenue to a report of shots being fired. Upon arriving at the scene it was determined three people were shot and transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Adrian Conan Curb, 40, and Tyshaia Najoyce O’Neal, 24, of Oak Ridge, were arrested and are in Anderson County Jail.

The two face additional charges of possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of an unlawful weapon. O’Neal was also charged with accessory after the fact.

No motive has been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that may help in the investigation you are asked to call 865-425-4399.

LATEST STORIES