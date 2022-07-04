KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are injured after a boat hit them in Fort Loudoun Lake Monday, July 4.

The two victims were tubing on Fort Loudoun Lake, near Sailboat Cove, when they collided with the boat, according to Knox County Rescue.

Knox County Rescue Water Team and Rural Metro Fire reported that both victims had serious injuries and were transported to a Knoxville hospital.

“The scene has been turned over to TWRA,” Knox County Rescue tweeted.

The owners of the boat and the people who were tubing were not identified.

Knoxville County Rescue wanted to remind the community about safety measures when boating. “Life jackets save lives! Please remember to wear a coast guard approved life jacket when in and around the water”