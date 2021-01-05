Two people injured after vehicle flips, rolls multiple times on I-40 West near Papermill Drive

A wreck is seen on I-40 at Papermill Road in Knoxville on January 5, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured Monday evening when police say the vehicle they were in flipped and rolled multiple times on Interstate 40 in Knoxville.

“Based on officer investigation and evidence at the scene, the vehicle was traveling on I-40 West when it collided with the center wall, crossed all lanes of traffic, hit a pole on the right shoulder and flipped multiple times,” said a Knoxville police spokesman.

The two unidentified passengers were ejected from the vehicle have serious injuries, according to Knoxville police.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. near the Papermill Drive.