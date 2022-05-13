KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people who went to Sevier County on vacation are now considered missing, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Investigators are asking the public’s help to locate Jonathan Harris, 38, and Ashten Roy, 36. The two were last seen in the Pigeon Forge area on Wednesday, May 11.

Investigators said the two were driving a 2007 Honda Accord that is missing the front bumper and has Alabama license plate number of 1A002DA. The vehicle was last seen observed traveling northbound on Pinoak View Drive and the Parkway.

If you have any information on their location please contact Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.

