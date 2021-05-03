Two plead not guilty in Massengill murder case

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two out of the three people accused in the murder of a Claiborne County man have pleaded not guilty.

Courtney Gilpin and Jimmy Riffe entered their not guilty pleas in court on Monday.

While the third suspect, Patrick Smith is awaiting a public defender.

The body of 28-year-old Aaron Massengill was found in February along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell.

Court documents reveal that detectives spoke to witnesses who overheard a conversation between the three suspects detailing their plans to lure Massengill to a home in Sullivan County, ambush him and steal his truck.

An autopsy revealed Massengill died of a gunshot wound.

The next court date for this case is set for June 4.