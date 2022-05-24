KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Krispy Kreme doughnut shops in Sevier County have closed their doors.

The two franchised Krispy Kreme shops located in Sevierville and Pigeon Forge are no longer open for business. It is unclear at the time if the stores will eventually reopen or if they are closed permanently.

“Our two franchised Krispy Kreme shops in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville have unfortunately closed,” A representative for Krispy Kreme told WATE. “We are hopeful that Krispy Kreme fans throughout eastern Tennessee will soon be able to return to enjoying hot, fresh Original Glazed Doughnuts and the most awesome doughnut experience on the planet. We thank all of our fans in the area for their patience regarding this matter.”

There are a total of four Krispy Kreme locations in East Tennessee in operation following the closures: Two in Knoxville, one in Johnson City and one in Kingsport.

In December 2018, Krispy Kreme opened a location near the University of Tennessee campus that was the first in the nation to serve ice cream alongside the traditional doughnut offerings. It has since closed.