ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey confirmed two minor earthquakes near Alcoa that occurred late Sunday afternoon about 20 minutes apart.

The preliminary reports from USGS states the first earthquake, a 2.3 magnitude event, happened at 4:21 p.m. ET. The second earthquake, a 2.0 magnitude event, happened at 4;47 p.m.

Both earthquakes had a depth of around 13 miles.