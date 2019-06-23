Two sought in Cherry Street armed robbery Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men are being sought after an armed robbery at the Top Fuel store on North Cherry Street Saturday night,

The robbers, armed with a long gun, demanded cash from the clerk and left on foot with a small amount of cash, Knoxville Police said. The clerk was not harmed.

Anyone with info on the suspects is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department Crime and Drug Hotline, 865-215-7212.

The suspects were described as African American, 20-22 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

One was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes. the other was wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.