KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnigan said two children that were initially reported missing have been accounted for as crews respond to a house fire Tuesday.

Jarnigan said around 7:30 a.m. that authorities were responding to a house fire on Buell Street near the West Industrial Park. There are no known casualties, the post said.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.