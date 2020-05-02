TWRA asks for information after 400 lb. bear was found dead from being shot in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports that a bear was shot and found dead in Campbell County on Friday.

TWRA says the bear was found at the White Oak convenience center on Davis Creek Road.

After examining the 400 lb. male bear, it was determined that it was shot with a large caliber firearm and they collected some shell casings from the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call 615-571-4792.

