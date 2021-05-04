TWRA: Bear euthanized after found near remains of missing man, bear carcass in Blount County

WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is assisting the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after human remains were located with black bears present in the area.

Investigators said they do not believe that bears caused the death of 46-year-old Spence Webb, who was found in a heavily wooded area off Fence Rail Gap Road in Walland.

TWRA reports that a black bear was observed in the area of the man’s remains and that the carcass of another black bear was also found near the body.

Out of an abundance of caution, agents said the bear was trapped, and euthanized.

Both bears were delivered to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for necropsy to determine if they had been consuming the human remains.

“A bear that has scavenged human remains may be a future inherent danger to public safety. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the adult bear was euthanized.” TWRA Black Bear Coordinator Dan Gibbs

Webb was reported missing since April 12, and an unoccupied truck he was driving had been located in the area.