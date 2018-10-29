TWRA: Get ready for more deer on the road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Get ready to see more deer crossing the road.
Matthew Cameron, Public Information Officer with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), explained Monday we're entering peak mating season.
Officials are already seeing the increase in deer activity in the form of roadway accidents.
In Loudon County Thursday, Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the death of a 16-year-old and injury of two others. On Highway 11, near the Natalie Boulevard intersection, a driver heading south hit a deer, lost control of their vehicle and hit another driver head on. Both drivers sustained injuries, but the 16-year-old died. The 16-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the police report.
Then saw in Knox County, a man and his son were nearly impaled by a wooden board, after a deer caused the man to go off the road and into a fence.
"We have about 800,000 deer across the state. The majority are probably in the middle and western portion, but east Tennessee still has a pretty significant population. As we go into the mating season for white tail deer, which is commonly called 'the rut,' deer activity increases," Cameron said.
Even urban areas of Knoxville can be targets for deer accidents.
Cameron says it's because there are "a lot of roadways, a lot of people and a lot of deer to run out in front of traffic." He added, "they're going to get hit. it's inevitable. sometimes it's unavoidable."
Tennessee Highway Patrol provides these tips during the rut/mating season:
- If you see one deer, expect more to follow.
- Drive attentively and defensively, constantly scan the road.
- Do not swerve to avoid deer, this could cause you to flip or veer into oncoming traffic.
- Slow down when you spot deer.
- Never approach deer, they can cause bodily harm to a human.
- Report any deer collision, even if damage is minor.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
