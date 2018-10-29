TWRA: Get ready for more deer on the road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Get ready to see more deer crossing the road.

Matthew Cameron, Public Information Officer with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), explained Monday we're entering peak mating season.

Officials are already seeing the increase in deer activity in the form of roadway accidents.

In Loudon County Thursday, Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the death of a 16-year-old and injury of two others. On Highway 11, near the Natalie Boulevard intersection, a driver heading south hit a deer, lost control of their vehicle and hit another driver head on. Both drivers sustained injuries, but the 16-year-old died. The 16-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the police report.

Then saw in Knox County, a man and his son were nearly impaled by a wooden board, after a deer caused the man to go off the road and into a fence.

"We have about 800,000 deer across the state. The majority are probably in the middle and western portion, but east Tennessee still has a pretty significant population. As we go into the mating season for white tail deer, which is commonly called 'the rut,' deer activity increases," Cameron said.

Even urban areas of Knoxville can be targets for deer accidents.

Cameron says it's because there are "a lot of roadways, a lot of people and a lot of deer to run out in front of traffic." He added, "they're going to get hit. it's inevitable. sometimes it's unavoidable."

Tennessee Highway Patrol provides these tips during the rut/mating season: