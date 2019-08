The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency will hold a public listening session for hunters and stakeholders Wednesday in Morristown.

The meeting aims to gather input on hunting seasons, which are set every two years by TWRA.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at TWRA’s regional office in Morristown at 3030 Wildlife Way. It will last from 6-8 p.m.

There will also be five other public meetings across the state over the course of a month. You can find the other dates on the TWRA calendar.