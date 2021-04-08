TWRA: Knoxville man ‘seriously injured’ after ATV crash in Campbell County

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was seriously injured following an early morning ATV crash in Caryville on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

In a news release from TWRA, Cameron Hickey, 31, of Knoxville, was driving a 4-wheeler, entering the North Cumberland Management Area when he hit a rock and lost control.

TWRA said Hickey was ejected from the ATV, thrown more than 80 feet and knocked unconscious. TWRA said a friend of the victim following in a SUV saw the incident and called 911.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and airlifted Hickey to UT Medical Center. TWRA said Hickey remains in intensive care and they are continuing to investigate the incident.