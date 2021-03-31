TWRA: Leave wildlife wild

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring has sprung and with it more young wild animals are out and about.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding the public that young wild animals should be left alone. In a social media post the agency said mother birds and rabbits visit their nests only a few times a day.

Despite the myth baby birds that have fallen from the nest can be returned to the nest, the parent birds will continue to feed and care for it. However, if you find a small bird capable of a short distant flight you should leave it alone.

“Even if it cannot fly far, parent birds will continue to take care of it,” the agency says. “Please remember that moving a nest does not work and causes the nest to fail. … The best chance for baby wildlife to survive is to stay with their mother.”