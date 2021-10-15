KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officer Gene Parker, 46, has died. The agency said Parker died early Monday morning, Oct. 11.

Donnie Gene Parker Jr., of Strawberry Plains, was a graduate of Carter High School and the University of Tennessee. He was also a member of the Marine Corps Reserves. Parker worked for TWRA as a wildlife officer for 15 years and was a member of the TWRA Honor Guard.

The agency only said that he died while off duty and did not give a cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Sunday, Oct. 17, at Bridges Funeral Home on Rutledge Pike in Knoxville. Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a processional to Roseberry Cemetery following the service. Officer Parker’s obituary may be found at bridgesfuneralhome.com/obituary/donnie-gene-parker/.