TWRA offers tips on how to safe on the water this holiday weekend

For many, there’s no better way to kick off a long holiday weekend, than with a trip to the lake.

If you’re going to be on a boat, there are steps you should be taking to play it safe.

That’s why it’s also all hands on deck for the wildlife officers. They’re expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend on the water.

“Just about all of our vessels are out, all of our folks are working,” said TWRA Wildlife Officer, Jason Lankford.

If the lake is where you, too, plan to be Sunday or Monday, the experts want you to keep some safety tips top of mind.

“Anybody under the age of 13 has to wear a life preserver at all times,” Lankford said. “We’re running in to a lot more of with the ski boats folks wanting to ride on the very, very back of the ski boats. And people need in a boat or in a vessel, they need to be where their feet can touch the floor on the inside, the cockpit area of the vessel.”

It’s also important to designate a boat operator, because when you’re out on the water, TWRA says alcohol has a much greater effect.

“Where you might have, could have drank three alcoholic beverages and been fine, if you do that on the water, that would be like drinking nine,” Lankford said.

TWRA has a lot more boating info you should know. To learn more, click here.

