TWRA on high alert for Operation Dry Water during Fourth of July weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is joining law enforcement agencies from around the nation in Operation Dry Water during the holiday weekend.

TWRA will be on heightened alert for boating under the influence infractions as the Fourth of July brings an increase in boater activity and an increased number of incidents. Those on the water will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water.

“Each year, our state suffers boating incidents and tragedies that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol,” Cpt. Matt Majors, TWRA boating investigator, said. “Our job is to protect those in the communities we serve and to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, fishermen and others who visit our waters are able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely.

“Our agency is joining all states and U.S. territories to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing incidents caused by boating under the influence.”

In 2020 during Operation Dry Water, there were eight serious injury boating-related incidents and 11 BUI arrests made across Tennessee. TWRA also says that alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. For more information on Operation Dry Water, visit www.operationdrywater.org.