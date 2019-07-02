TWRA plans for busiest boating week of the year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sunny, warm weather is in the forecast for most of the week leading up to the Fourth of July, and officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Rescue Agency expect boaters to take advantage.

TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron said the week of Independence Day is expected to be the busiest week for boating.

Three boating incidents already caused panic and injuries since Sunday.

The first, Cameron said, was when a family took a pontoon out on Douglas Lake on Sunday.

A 4-year-old boy got hit by the boat’s propeller and was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second happened Monday night on the French Broad River when a couple struck a shallow, rocky area. Cameron said they were injured during the incident.

The third was Tuesday morning after a woman started a boat and the engine erupted into flames.

Cameron said that there are safety precautions boaters can take to prevent some of these incidents from happening.

He said life jackets are very important in every situation. Children ages 12 and under are required by law to wear a life vest, but Cameron said they have saved TWRA officers lives many times while on the water.

People tubing, wake boarding or water skiing must also wear a life vest.

During almost any situation on the water, a life vest could be the difference between surviving or drowning.

Cameron said that with all of boaters expected on the water, that means people must be on high alert.

“When you’re on the water there are no lanes of traffic. Boats can be coming from any direction at any given time, so you have to be aware of your surroundings,” Cameron said.

He also said there are many types of boats to watch for as well.

Pontoons might be the boat of choice for families because of the big deck, but Cameron said officers often respond to incidents involving them for a few reasons.

“Pontoon boats are flat on the sides. A lot of the times they’ll have a canopy top on them and the wind catches them very easily, and it’s kind of like a big sail and it will push it away at a rapid rate,” he said.

The easiest way to prevent your boat from drifting away is to anchor it, Cameron said.

The other incident officers typically see with pontoons is people sitting on the front edge while the boat is moving.

Cameron said those incidents, unfortunately, can often result in fatalities.

“You can be thrown overboard in front of that boat, and once that happens, there’s no way the operator can stop that boat in time before the propeller or the lower unit under the engine hits you. Both of those pontoons are going to funnel that individual right into the path of that engine,” Cameron explained.

Another safety precaution boaters can take is having a kill switch, or ignition safety lanyard.

Personal watercraft operators are required by law to wear one, because someone is very likely to fall off at some point.

Cameron said that wearing a kill switch can be useful for all boaters though.

“So if you’re thrown overboard out of your boat, you’re wearing that safety ignition lanyard, it stops the power to the engine, and that way the boat doesn’t keep going,” he said.

Cameron also said the state has a new law not requiring people renting boats to have a boating license.

He said that only the renter is required to watch a safety video before taking the boat on the water.

Cameron suggested though, that everyone watch the video just in case the initial boat operator can’t get behind the wheel.

He said accidents can happen, such as a boat catching on fire, but boaters can take precautions to avoid an incident like that.

Boats tend to catch fire while someone is fueling up the boat or soon after, Cameron said.

Before starting the engine, boaters should first turn on the exhaust fan for a few minutes.

“That way if there is any kind of gas leak on board the boat, that exhaust fan will pull those fumes outside the boat and even if there’s a spark of some sort that’s not supposed to be there, hopefully the boat won’t explode,” Cameron explained.

He also said people should inspect their boats before taking it out, especially if the boat hasn’t been used in a while.

Check to make sure the boat lights work before finding out too late that they don’t.

Cameron said boat lights aren’t to help the operator see their way on the water. They are more for others to see where your boat is.

In light of a big boating weekend, TWRA officers are participating in Operation Dry Water.

Cameron said more officers will be monitoring the waterways, looking for anyone operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He said that activities on the water intensifies the affect of alcohol in someone’s system.

He also said that drinking is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.