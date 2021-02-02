TWRA proposing change to attract more public-land duck hunters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is proposing a few changes to increase the number of duck hunters able to hunt on wildlife management areas each season,

To increase access and retain tradition, the TWRA will continue to issue some of the current seasonal permits while changing other sites into quota-hunt locations. Quota hunts will be for 3, 4, or 7-day periods at a marked location or an agency-built blind.

Based on hunter input, these changes will meet the department’s objective of providing increased access to public-land duck hunting and increasing fairness of the draw.

TWRA will present its proposal to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Commission for consideration at its Feb. 18-19 meeting in Franklin.

There are no changes proposed to privately-owned and permanent registered blinds.

The TWRA has received public comments through the years about how the current public-land duck hunting system operates. The comments mostly fall into two categories to include the need for increased duck hunting opportunities on public lands (i.e. more access) and concerns over the fairness of the hand-held duck blind draw system.

A scientific survey of duck hunters done in partnership with the University of Tennessee validated these comments as well as other issues with in-person, hand-held draws and desire for opportunities to hunt for shorter time periods.

In 2019, the TWRA made changes to make the in-person drawings more equal for everyone. In 2020, due to COVID-19, all hand-held duck blind drawings were computerized and online, which made the process fair and equitable for hunters across Tennessee.

More information on the proposals can be found at www.tn.gov/twra/proposed-duck-hunting-changes.html. Public comments may be emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov.