TWRA restocking Fountain City, Greenbelt lakes with rainbow trout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency will restock Fountain City and Greenbelt lakes this winter with rainbow trout.

The state agency announced on Tuesday its plans to add 350 trout to the North Knoxville location and 400 to the lake in Maryville. The stockings will be on Friday, Dec. 20.

The trout will average 10 inches in length. Anglers will have a daily creel limit of seven with no minimum on length. However, a TWRA trout license is required.

Last winter, TWRA stocked rainbow trout in Fountain City Lake for the first time.

Oneida City Park will also be stocked with trout. TWRA is planning a one-time stocking on Jan. 8 of 3,000 in the Scott County park.